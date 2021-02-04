The Lancet article about Sputnik V speaks volumes about its efficacy – WHO envoy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The publication of the third clinical trial stage results for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in The Lancet, a reputable medical journal, proves that the jab is effective in countering the global pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Wednesday in an interview with Russian TV, TASS reports.

«We welcome the publication, it speaks well about the vaccine efficacy,» she said.

The WHO envoy added that people from high-risk group should be vaccinated first to bring down the mortality rate. She also underlined that it is vital to procure vaccine doses to countries that have no resources to purchase them. «The WHO is actively involved. Talks are underway with all countries at the highest level, we expect support from Russia as well to provide the vaccine to everyone who needs it,» Vujnovic underlined.

The Lancet published the article reviewing results of the third stage of Sputnik V’s clinical trials on Tuesday. The article notes the highly positive performance of the jab, putting it among the most safe and efficient in the world. The shot efficacy stands at 91.6%, while the result for those aged over 60 is even higher, 91.8% Moreover, 98% of all volunteers who had the Russian vaccine had the antibody response.