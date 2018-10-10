The largest expedition around Kazakhstan comes to an end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company has initiated the largest expedition The journey to the country of the great steppe, dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana. It was a journey to the most significant natural objects of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Tourism reports.

It took its participants along six routes during the period of July 18 to September 29. For the past three months they covered more than 17,000 km, visited 11 regions, dozens of natural locations, parks and reserves. Each of the routes had its own idea and purpose.



About 150 people, including professional guides, experienced travelers, journalists, travel bloggers, deputies, media reps, Kazakh TV camera crew and National Geographic Russia crew took part in the expedition. New tourist routes were developed; photo and video gallery depicting the country's natural objects were created as a result of the expedition.