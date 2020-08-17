  • kz
    The last new mother recovered from COVID-19 discharged from hospital in Kazakh capital

    22:20, 17 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The new mother recovered from COVID-19 and her baby were the last to discharge from hospital in Nur-Sultan.

    The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus and pneumonia early August. She was urgently operated on due to rising respiratory distress. As a result she gave birth to a healthy baby, the city administration’s press service informs.

    Notably, today the obstetrics unit at the multi-field city hospital #1 suspended its activity as an infectious unit and readies for its further routine work. 779 patients, including 378 with moderate-severe pneumonia received treatment. The unit welcomed 351 infants at large since June 17.


    Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus
