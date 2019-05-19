The Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM The Netherlands won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with singer Duncan Laurence's performance on Saturday, the first triumph the country has had since 1975, Xinhua reports.

Laurence with his song "Arcade" scored 492 points, beating Italy and Russia to the title in the tight competition.

The 24-year-old performer also brings back next year's contest to his country, as a tradition requires that the winning country host the contest of the following year.

Musicians from 26 countries competed in the grand final contest, with the result decided by a vote of expert juries and viewers from 41 participating countries.

Held at Expo Tel Aviv, the big show drew thousands of fans from competing countries to watch the live performances and cheer for their favorite ones.

The audience also enjoyed the excitement when previous Israeli winners of Eurovision as well as U.S. pop singer Madonna took the stage at the show.

The annual Eurovision Song Contest has been organized by members of the European Broadcasting Union and broadcast for 64 years, making it one of the world's longest-running television programs.