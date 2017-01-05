The New York Times recommends to visit Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The New York times has named the best 52 places to visit in year 2017.

Kazakhstan ranks the 26th in this list. As the author writes, "Kazakhstan aims to be a refuge of Silk Road luxury". "The capital city actively builds new hotels, including this year's openings of a St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton.Astana hosts the 2017 World Expo, which will showcase the solutions on establishment of alternative energy sources. Meanwhile, biodiversity of the Tian Shan mountains was inscribed into the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2016," says the author.

According to the edition, this year’s travelers are recommended to visit Canada, Atakama desert in Chile, Agra in India, Zermatt resort in Switzerland, Botswana and Croatian town of Dubrovnik.