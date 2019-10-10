The Nobel Prizes in Literature for 2018 and 2019 announced

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk «for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life,» the Nobel PrizeTwitter account reads.

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke «for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.»