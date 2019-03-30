'The noes have it' in UK Parliament's third Brexit vote

LONDON. KAZINFORM On the day the United Kingdom was originally due to leave the European Union, Parliament rejected a withdrawal agreement for the third time, EFE reports.

So the noes have it, the noes have it," Speaker John Bercow bellowed as politicians cheered and applauded in the House of Commons.

Lawmakers voted 344-286 against the draft deal, which means the Brexit process will be extended until April 12.

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a "matter of profound regret that once again this House has been unable to support leaving European Union in an orderly way."

She said the "implications are grave" of the decision and added: "The default is the UK due to leave on 12 April - in just 14 days time."

May said that any way forward is "almost certain to involve the UK being required to hold European Parliamentary elections" and added: "I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in the House."

Thousands of protestors gathered in Parliament Square ahead of the vote, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Leave supporters marching against the delay chanted "Brexit now," amid a counter-protest by the group Stand Up to Racism.

Parliament failed to come to a decision despite a slowing in the UK's economic growth in the final quarter of 2018 due to political uncertainty.

Output expanded just 0.2 per cent in the final quarter, down from 0.7 per cent in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Investment was down 2.5 per cent in the final quarter of 2018 compared to a year earlier, its worst decrease since the financial crisis. The figures show the UK's GDP grew by 1.4 percent in 2018, compared to 1.8 percent in 2017.





Meanwhile, EU President Donald Tusk has called a European Council in response to the latest vote.

He tweeted: "In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April."

European leaders last week agreed that if May's deal was passed, the UK would leave on May 22. But the deal has been rejected, meaning the UK will have to come up with an alternative plan by April 12.





Any further extension beyond that date would have to be approved by all 27 EU leaders and would require the UK to take part in the upcoming European elections.

The latest vote was only on the withdrawal agreement, a legally-binding document setting out the terms of the UK's departure from the EU, and not the accompanying political declaration, which covers the future of UK-EU relations.





It was the third time the deal was brought before Members of Parliament, after being rejected twice by large margins.



Read more