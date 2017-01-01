"The Pole of Independence» expedition participants met New Year 2017 at South Pole

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Pole of Independence" ski expedition participants congratulated Kazakhstan citizens on the New 2017 year from the South Pole of the Earth. The expedition reached 90° south latitude - the point where all the meridians of the Earth meet just in 10 days. Every day, the polar explorers made forced marches up to 20 km, 217 km in total across the Antarctic desert.

"All the members of "The Pole of Independence" expedition sends heartfelt New Year congratulations to all Kazakhstan citizens! We wish you happiness, health, peace, good luck, a lot of affection and love in 2017! This is the first time when we celebrate the New Year in endless spaces of the Antarctic continent. Despite harsh weather conditions, everything is going fine and everyone is in excellent mood! Me and all team members – Yury Yushin, Ilyas Galimbekov and Daulet Sharipov, wish you all the best! Happy New Year again! Speak to you later! Our future is in unity! Alga Kazakhstan! (Kazakhstan, move ahead!)" said Magzhan Sagimbayev, leader of the expedition and head of QazaqGeography regional office in Almaty.

The ski march to the South Pole became the second stage of "The Pole of Independence" scientific-research expedition. It started on December 21 after a successful ascent of the Winson Peak by mountaineers Magzhan Sagimbaev and Ilyas Galimbekov, where they hoisted the flag of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day.