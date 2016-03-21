The right to elect deputies of Majilis is recognition of the special status of People’s Assembly, State Sec

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The right to elect deputies of the Majilis is recognition of the special status of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, such a statement was made by the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova at the extraordinary 23rd session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan which is taking place at the Palace of Peace and Accord.

She noted that today there will be elected 9 deputies representing the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

According to her words, the right to elect deputies of the Majilis is recognition of the special status of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the high role of social cohesion and national unity in the country.