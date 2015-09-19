The Ring: Fans chose Gonzalez instead of GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxing magazine The Ring launched the voting for the best P4P boxer several days ago, Sports.kz informs.

On the first day Gennady Golovkin was a leader of voting with 38.81% of votes. On the second day Golovkin already trailed to Roman Gonzalez, who had 56.44% of votes.

The results of the voting are:

Roman Gonzalez - 56,44% Gennady Golovkin - 25,70% Manny Pacquiao - 6,11% Wladimir Klitschko - 3,01% Andre Ward - 2,62% Sergey Kovalev - 2,04% Guillermo Rigondeaux - 1,02% Canelo Alvarez - 0,83% Kell Brook - 0,59% Miguel Cotto - 0,50% Terence Crawford - 0,41% Leo Santa Cruz - 0,7% Shinsuke Yamanaka - 0,7% Keith Thurman - 0,6% Tim Bradley - 0,03% Other - 0,48%.