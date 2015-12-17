  • kz
    The Ring: Fans upset they have to wait for Canelo-Golovkin fight, but this is boxing business

    11:41, 17 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring magazine reporter Michael Woods shared his thoughts on why it is better to marinate the date of the Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin v Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight, Sports.kz reports.

    "You may not like it; it might irk you but this is the boxing business and it makes most business sense," he wrote about the postponed date of the Canelo v. Golovkin bout in a recent article for The Ring. According to Woods, the fans might be upset, but will have to deal with it. "It's OK to marinate the Canelo-Golovin date," he added.

