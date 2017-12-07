  • kz
    The Ring names Golovkin its new P4P No.1

    07:43, 07 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ring magazine published its new pound-for-pound issue putting GGG on the cover, Sports.kz reports.

    "This month's Cover Star is the NEW Pound-for-Pound No. 1 @GGGBoxing", the cover reads.

    As previously reported, Golovkin is expected to return to the ring on Cinco de Mayo for a rematch with Canelo.

