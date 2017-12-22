The Ring nominates Golovkin-Alvarez fight for Event of the Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Golovkin-Alvarez fight has been nominated for the Event of the Year by The Ring magazine, Sports.kz reports.

As previously reported, the bout between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) on September 16, 2017, ended in a controversial draw.

Other finalists are Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) - Wladimir Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) and Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) - Conor McGregor (0-1), World Boxing Super Series and Superfly boxing night.