The Ring places Golovkin 4th in P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ring Magazine has released the updated rankings of the world's top boxers regardless of their weight class, Sports.kz reports.

Undefeated Nicaraguan flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez tops the rankings. American professional boxer Andre Ward is ranked second. Russian Sergey Kovalev rounds out the top three. WBA and IBO undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan is placed 4th in the P4P rankings. By TK