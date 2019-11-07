The Ring puts Canelo on top, Golovkin 7th in P4P rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ring has published the updated version of the pound-for-pound rankings of the world’s top boxers regardless of their weight category, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez climbed the top spot of the rankings after defeating Russian Sergey Kovalev. Ukrainian pro boxer Vasyl Lomachenko is ranked 2nd. Settling for the third place is American Terence Crawford.

Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin retained the 7th spot in the rankings.