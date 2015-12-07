The Ring: T. Johnson next for G. Golovkin?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Journalist of The Ring Magazine Michael Woods thinks that Gennady Golovkin will face Tureano Johnson next instead of Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

"The middleweight division was spurred when Danny Jacobs annihilated former undefeated WBO champion Peter Quillin.

Nevertheless, the unchangeable is that Gennady Golovkin is going to be right where he is now until defeated.

However, it seems that Saul Alvarez is not going to fight Golovkin right now, so we have to look for the next opponent for Golovkin.

I think that Bahaman Tureano Johnson will fight Golovkin earlier than Alvarez. He is number one challenger after his victory over Eamonn O'kane On October 17. Johnson is 31 and he is ready with his 19-1 record, and which is more important he is willing to test himself against Golovkin. In terms of styles, I think we will see more punch exchange than in the Lemieux fight.

I would be great to see a Golovkin-Johnson fight in a couple of months," M. Woods wrote.