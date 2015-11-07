The Ritz-Carlton Almaty celebrates its birthday in style

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Luxurious Ritz-Carlton Almaty Hotel celebrated its second birthday with live music and champagne at Vista restaurant this week, buro247.kz reports.

Attending the private dinner were managing director of Esentai Mall Almaty Agnieszka Novak, general director of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty Zhanel Bertayeva, fashion designer Saken Zhaksybayev and other distinguished guests. Chef of St. Hubertus Norbert Niederkofler and chef of LT Bar and Grill Laurent Tourondel treated the guests to a delicious dinner.