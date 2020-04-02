The secrets of earth’s ancient history buried at the end of the world

CHILE. KAZINFORM A valley at the southern tip of Chile, dubbed the «Rosetta Stone» of paleontology in the Southern Hemisphere, is providing an international team of researchers with new findings of well-preserved fossils of vertebrates, invertebrates and plants from the Cretaceous Period that could be the key to unlocking the secrets of life and the planet at the end of the dinosaur era.

The research by a group of geologists, paleobotanists and biologists in Las Chinas valley, located on a sprawling estate normally used for cattle farming that houses a treasure trove of fossils at the end of the continent, is also shedding light on the common past shared by South America and Antarctica, as the director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) and director of this long-term paleontological expedition, Marcelo Leppe, tells epa-efe, EFE-EPA reports.