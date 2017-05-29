The Square by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund wins Palme d'Or of 70th Cannes Film Festival

CANNES. KAZINFORM -- "The Square", directed by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won Sunday evening the Palme d'Or of the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

This film tells the story of Christian, a respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two girls.

Christian's next show is "The Square", an installation which invites passersby to altruism, reminding them of their role as responsible fellow human beings. Meanwhile, the museum's PR agency has created an unexpected campaign for "The Square". The response is overblown and sends Christian, as well as the museum, into an existential crisis, Xinhua reports.



The film "The Square", which presents a satirical exploration of the art world, was seen by many as an unexpected, but solid choice for the prestigious award.



The Grand Prix, often seen as the runner-up to the Palme d'Or, went to French director Robin Campillo for "120 Beats Per Minute." The Camera d'Or, for a first feature-length film, was awarded to French director Leonor Serraille for "Jeune Femme". The Jury Prize was given to Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev for "Loveless".



Other winners at the 70th Cannes Film Festival included German Diane Kruger for Best Actress in the Fatih Akin-directed "In the Fade"; American Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor for "You Were Never Really Here" directed by Lynne Ramsay; and American Sofia Coppola for Best Director for her film "The Beguiled."



Chinese art film director Li Ruijun was also present at the renowned international film festival, after his film "Walking Past the Future" ("Lu Guo Wei Lai") was chosen as an official selection for the "Un Certain Regard" category.