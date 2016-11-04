The U.S.-Kazakhstan Friendship photo contest announced

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The United States Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan has announced a photo contest "The United States and Kazakhstan friendship" in honor of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Kazakhstan. This competition will be the concluding event of the one-year campaign named as "USKZ25", Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan.

Participants of the contest are invited to upload photos to the Instagram platform, which would showcase the friendly relations, cultural and educational exchange between the two countries and personal experiences reflecting the friendship between the US and Kazakhstan. To the contest can be submitted photos of Kazakhstan citizens in the United States and Americans who visited Kazakhstan.



The contest will run until 9 December. As of now more than 50 photos were submitted for the contest. Selected photos are posted weekly on Fridays on Facebook pages of the U.S. Embassy and the Consulate General. On December 16 the winner will be declared. The main prize - iPhone 7 and other prizes!