The US is one of key partners of Kazakhstan, MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Development of cooperation with the US is one of priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Kazakhstan-US relations develop within extended strategic partnership and agreements achieved following the results of the official visit of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev to the US last January, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Prior to the Astana Economic Forum and in order to further the constructive dialogue between the two states the Kazakh MFA held the 3rd annual Kazakhstan-US Business Forum Competitive Kazakhstan.



Kazakh FM Beibut Atamkulov, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, Agriculture Minister Saparkan Omarov, Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev and heads of other states bodies of Kazakhstan attended the event.



The US Embassy, Overseas Private Investment Corporation, heads of 28 large companies, including Coca Cola, Gilead, HP, Microsoft, Valley Irrigation represented the US.



The dialogue platform focused on an opportunity to learn about the state measures for further improvement of Kazakhstan's business environment, including efforts to build the integrated ecosystem for cooperation with foreign investors, progress of realization of state programs for economic modernization, diversification and digitalization.

The forum was organized by the Kazakh MFA and the Business Council for International Understanding to discuss new promising directions for further bilateral cooperation, ways how to foster collaboration in key sectors such as industrial and infrastructure development, healthcare, agriculture, information technologies, digitalization, aerospace industry and energy.



The forum also became a fruitful platform to debate realization of commercial agreements and projects between Kazakhstan and the US.

Over the past 28 years Kazakhstan and the US signed more than 70 interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements.



Last year the inflow of direct investments into Kazakhstan hit USD 5.3 bln that is 44.7% more against 2017. The gross volume of direct investments of the US into Kazakhstan has reached some USD 40 bln since 2005.



As of today there are 524 companies with participation of the US capital present in Kazakhstan.



Last year the sales between the countries amounted to USD 2.2 bln.