The Voice Kids Arabia begins with a bang

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM - The Voice Kids Arabia reality talent show premiered Saturday night on MBC amid much fanfare. Lebanese diva Nancy Ajram sits on the judging panel along with Egyptian superstar Tamer Hosny and Iraqi artist Kazem Al Saher. The whole format features three coaches or judges searching for a batch of talented new kids, who could become the Arab world's new child singing superstar, The Arab News reports.

In the first episode, Ghana Bu Hamdan conveyed a message of hope for Syria. She walked on to the stage confident that her voice can and will "spin chairs".

The minute she started singing "Give Us Our Childhood" by Remi Bandali, Ajram was blown away by her talent. She instantly pressed the red button and started singing with her.

The whole situation was overwhelming for Ghana, who by then had stopped singing and collapsed in tears. Nancy later joined her on stage as both of them completed the rendition.

Hosny, who also appeared to be deeply touched by the performance, pressed his red button as well as that of Kazem, and ran to join the two on the stage.

The show aims to discover the hidden talents of children between the ages of 7 and 14.

It is currently aired in over 27 countries around the world.

The first televised stage is the blind auditions, where artists will be given a minimum of ninety seconds to sing their audition piece. The official coaches of the show will be sitting on a chair facing away from the stage and artist. The coaches will only judge by the power, clarity, type and uniqueness of the artists singing capability. If they like what they hear and want to mentor the artist for the next stage, they will push a button on their chair that would turn the chair around to face the artists for the first time. This concept was created to avoid any due prejudice of their physical bearing and life-story.

This is followed by the second stage called "The Battles," and finally the Live shows.

The show is hosted by Aimee Sayah.