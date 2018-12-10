The Way of the Leader. Astana trailer hits the web

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani director Akan Satayev has shared the trailer of Put Lidera. Astana (The Way of the Leader. Astana) film on his Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

"Friends, it is with great pleasure that we share the official trailer of our film The Way of the Leader. Astana. It will hit theaters countrywide on December 16," he captioned the video.



The film is a part of The Way of the Leader films and tells the story of Astana's development. Nursultan Nazarbayev played a key role in the process of the city's construction.



The film will take the viewers back to the moment in July 1994 when the epoch-making decision on the transfer of the capital city from Almaty to Aqmola was made.