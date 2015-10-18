The winner takes it all

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is the main event in New York that people around the world turned their attention to today.

Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux tasted the power of each other. It actually turned out that one had a lot more than the other...

Lemieux had a lot of confidence prior to the fight, however, after three rounds the confidence of Lemieux evaporated completely when GGG showed his class. GGG just methodically continued to do the damage to Lemieux.

Lemieux answered back with some serious punches. It looked even like a comeback for the Canadian in the sixth. Then, Lemieux absorbed some punches in the seventh and had a nosebleed because of possibly broken nose. Gennady also landed some really good punches to the body of David Lemieux that were impossible for the Canadian to ignore.

The situation became really serious for the Canadian in the eighth when Gennady Golovkin by means of his methodical beating down forced the referee to stop the fight saving David from suffering serious consequences of being hammered by GGG.

In fact it wasn't a slugfest everybody expected, it was really smart boxing from Golovkin who used his jabs and footwork to avoid the punches thrown by his opponent and then finished the fight when he thought it was time like it was an exhibition fight.

Thus, Gennady Golovkin with the record of 34 fights and 31 KOs and his KO streak stretching to 21 takes it all like the winners do. By meaning the unification fight GGG collects four belts adding the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and IBO titles.

In the interview to Max Kellerman after the fight, G. Golovkin thanked all his fans for the support and David Lemieux for the fight and said that he was ready for anybody if it was Cotto or Canelo or anybody else. D. Lemieux, in turn, expressed his respect for Golovkin in his interview after the fight.