The world has much to learn from Kazakhstan, UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The world has much to learn from the experience of Kazakhstan in creating interethnic and interreligious accord, said High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations of the United Nations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser.

"Today's forum is a kind of soft power of democracy. For over 10 years, guided by the ideas of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Secretariat of the Congress has been bringing together leaders of different religions and international organizations. I am sure that the world can learn from Kazakhstan. Representatives of 120 ethnic groups live in this country. I admire the activity of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan which helps to build a culture of unity in the country," said Mr. Al-Nasser at a briefing within the framework of the 5th Religious Congress in Astana. "Different peoples come together in the name of peace and security. This congress is well-timed. It is what we need today. Nowadays we can see how ethnic groups are trying to use religion, in particular Islam, and act in the name of evil," said N. Al-Nasser. "We all need to take a collective effort. It is necessary to talk about how to live together, how to respect each other and how to understand each other. Initiatives made by Kazakhstan will help us to work together and help the international community," concluded the representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.