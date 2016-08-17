The world's first pyramid has been discovered... and it's in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM If we were to ask you what comes to mind when you think of Egypt, it is likely that one of your responses would be ‘pyramids'.

What is thought to be the world's first ever pyramid has been discovered, but it isn't in Egypt. It's in Kazakhstan, some 4,000 miles away.

Archaeologists discovered the ruins of an enormous pyramidal structure last year, but have opted to keep the find secret until now.



‘It was built more than 3,000 years ago in Saryarke for a local "pharaoh", a leader of a local mighty tribe dating to late Bronze epoch,' said Viktor Novozhenov, one of the archaeologists from the Saryarkinsky Archeology Institute in Karaganda who made the discovery.

‘Work on opening the main burial chamber will begin within days.'



The pyramid looked very similar to Djoser, in Egypt, a 62-metre-high limestone tomb, under which was an elaborate maze.



The ruins of the pyramid in Karaganda were found in the Shet district in central Kazakhstan.



The site contains 27 different constructs, METRO reported.