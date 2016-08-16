The Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY successfully completed its tour in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of its participation in the Harmony International Project in Bayreuth (Germany), the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY gave three concerts together with the Wuhan Choir from the PRC and the Big Band Jazz Orchestra under Maestro Fred Sjöberg.

With a colourful programme merging works by Western and Asian composers, the concerts of the Harmony International Choir which took place in the Klosterkirche in Speinshart on August 12th, the Mehrzweckhalle in Glashütten on August 13th and the Stadthalle Grosses Haus on August 14th, 2016 were all highly appreciated by the audience of art lovers in Germany.

TURKSOY official website