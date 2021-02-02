Theaters and libraries to hold open lessons for pupils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Open lessons will be held at the theatres, National Library and Barys Arena Stadium in Nur-Sultan, Mayor Altai Kulginov said.

He noted that the city should be convenient not only for adults but also for children. Beisdes, one more Palace of Schoolchildren will be built in Nur-Sultan. As the Mayor stressed all the cultural and sports facilities should be open to all kids. Each child should have an opportunity to visit such facilities. Notably, such a project was launched jointly with Astana Opera to let children enjoy a ballet, to get acquainted with the ballet history, visit a costume room, a music library, rehearsal halls, etc. Such theatrical lessons will help children digest the material learnt at school.

Open lessons will be held at the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Music and Drama Theatre, Barys Arena Stadium, National Library. The projects are realized jointly with Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.