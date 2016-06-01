Theme of 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The main theme of the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2018 has been revealed at the sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress.

"The events of the recent years make the issues of the basic security of people the most important. Taking into account the unprecedented rise of terrorism and the growing threat of using of nuclear weapons by them, and the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan on consolidation of efforts of the world community for fighting terrorism, the participants of the sitting were offered to consider announcing security the main theme of the upcoming Congress in 2018," Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Marat Azilkhanov said.

Thus, the participants of the sitting unanimously approved the theme of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions "Religious leaders for secure world".