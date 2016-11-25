There are 15,000 followers of non-traditional religious movements in Kazakhstan - Tasmagambetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Religious education issues were discussed today by the participants of the 7th Civil Forum held in Astana.

At a plenary session, Deputy Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov touched upon rehabilitation of the followers of non-traditional religious movements.

“De-radicalization is the sphere where the government and non-governmental organizations should unite their forces as much as possible. Presently, there are 22 non-commercial organizations in Kazakhstan specializing in rendering consultations and rehabilitation in the sphere of religion, that is only 0.12% of the total number of NGOs. As per official statistics, there are about 15,000 followers of non-traditional religious movements in Kazakhstan. The number of such NGOs in Astana, Kokshetau, Karaganda and Taraz cities exceeds two, while there is no rehabilitation centre in Petropavlovsk. There are approximately 3,000 followers of banned religious movements in South Kazakhstan region, and there is only one NGO providing consultations in religious sphere (Nur-Mura public association),” Tasmagabetov said.