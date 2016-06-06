There are castles in America. Here are three you can buy

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Europe is rife with castles for sale-ancient dwellings with moats and gothic arches, stone walls, and magnificent gardens, decorated with elaborate wooden built-ins and a couple of armor suits flanking enormous fireplaces. Legit castles.

Without a history to warrant such abodes, the United States has mostly had to make due with tacky, castle-themed McMansions. Still, there are a few exceptions, and most have been on the market for well over a year.

“The buyer pool for this kind of property is small,” said Keir Weimer, associate broker with Select Sotheby's International Realty, whose office represents a castle in the Adirondacks. “It has to be somebody who can appreciate an eccentric and generous property and is OK with the seclusion and privacy that a castle can afford.”

That’s a nice way of saying that an American castle’s custom nature costs a lot—often far more expensive than even the most luxurious homes nearby (stone ain’t cheap)—and that the location may leave something to be desired. (You have enough land and access to water to make a moat, after all.)

On the upside, buyers won’t be beholden to any landmark codes or the sense of historic patronage you may find in Europe. Which means you can live whatever American fairytale you’d like.



