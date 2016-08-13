There are no weak boxers at Rio Olympics - Myrzagali Aitzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Seven Kazakhstani boxers continue to vie for Olympic medals in Rio de Janeiro.

Head coach of the Kazakhstan national boxing team Myrzagali Aitzhanov told Khabar News Agency about the last fight Zhanibek Alimkhanuly had at the Rio Olympics.



"Zhanibek did everything right. He felt the ring. There are no weak boxers in his group. Ilyas Abbadi [from Algeria] whom he defeated is the best boxer in Africa," Aitzhanov said.



As for Alimkhanuly, he claimed he is ready to face any opponent and is confident in his powers.



Earlier it was reported that in the quarterfinal of the Rio Olympics Alimkhanuly will face former Kazakh boxer Kamran Shakhsuvarly who received the Azerbaijani citizenship in 2013.