There is no call to worry - Head of National Bank about KZT rate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the Chairman of the National Bank, Daniyar Akishev, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the results of the measures taken by the National Bank to improve financial sector.



The President of Kazakhstan noted that the policy of a freely floating exchange rate of the national currency continues to work and emphasized the target of the National Bank in preventing any rise in inflation.

In addition, Akishev reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev about the current situation in currency and financial markets.

"In general, the situation is stable. The exchange rate after the early-August fluctuations affected by certain factors, both internal and external, has now stabilized. There is no call to worry," said the Chairman of the National Bank.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave specific instructions.