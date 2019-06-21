Theresa May congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - UK Prime Minister Theresa May has sent a telegram of congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his election as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

In the telegram, Prime Minister May praised the fact that ties between Kazakhstan and the UK are growing stronger.



She went on to emphasize the importance of further development of bilateral cooperation.



Theresa May also expressed confidence that during Tokayev's presidency the UK and Kazakhstan will continue to cooperate in political, economic and cultural spheres and that bilateral cooperation will strengthen further.