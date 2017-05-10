Theresa May welcomes Astana Process results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM British Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed the progress toward Syrian conflict resolution achieved in Astana, RIA Novosti reports.

"The Prime Minister has welcomed the progress achieved during Astana peace talks and commended Turkey's constructive role in the process of determining the de-escalation zones of the conflict", the prime minister's official representative said.

He said that the prime minister made a corresponding statement during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday evening.

The representative advised that Ms. May underlined the importance of the negotiations in Kazakhstan in the light of the political process Syria needs for power transition away from President Bashar al-Assad.

The representatives of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria including Idlib Governorate and 7 other regions during the latest round of the international talks in Astana. According to the memorandum, any clashes between government forces and armed groups will be ceased in these zones.