  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Third earthquake hits Central Asia

    10:45, 14 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - February 14, 2016 network of seismic stations registered another earthquake 154 km south-west from the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

    The quake occurred at 7:58 am. The epicenter located 154 km south-west of the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class of the earthquake was 8.5. Magnitude MPV - 4.1. There is no information about tangibility.

    Recall that the first earthquake was registered at 01:12 am Almaty time 258 km east of the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan. The second occurred at 01:40 am 766 km south-west of Almaty on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!