Third earthquake of the day strikes 486 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The third earthquake of the day has been registered 486 km to the south-west of Almaty, in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the network of Kazakhstan's seismic stations, the third earthquake stroke at 8:35 am. The epicenter was located 486 km south-west of the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class was 9.9, magnitude - 4.1. The depth was 5 km. There is no information about the tangibility. Recall, two earthquakes were recorded by Kazakh seismologists at 06:15 am 473 km to the west of the city of Almaty and at 6:46 am.