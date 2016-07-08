  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    This is what can replace oil in the future

    21:34, 08 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Medicinal herbs may soon replace oil in a country's economic structure, Iranian news agency Mehr reported citing Sakineh Kohansal Vajargah, a member of a team of university researchers in the country's northeastern South Khorasan Province.

    Dr. Kohansal Vajargah told the agency that, in view of the province's arid nature, much attention should be paid to collecting seeds of rare plants, domesticating plants and growing plants in greenhouses.

    By choosing the right action plan and making use of drought-proof plants will significantly facilitate the production of medicinal herbs, he emphasized.

    Sakineh Kohansal Vajargah also noted that, despite the recurrent droughts of the past few years, growing medicinal herbs could become a lucrative business and crate many new jobs in the province.

    He said the biggest problem now was market instability, which forced producers to sell raw, unprocessed plants.

    "We need to  make maximum use of our potential. Calendula is ideal plant for arid South Khorastan. Looking after a single  such plot would provide four full-time jobs a year compared to just one job oil and gas companies can offer," Sakineh Kohansal Vajargah added. 

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!