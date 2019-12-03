  • kz
    Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Kammuri approaches Philippines

    11:20, 03 December 2019
    Photo: None
    MANILA. KAZINFORM - Thousands of people were being evacuated in northeastern Philippines on Monday ahead of the expected arrival of Typhoon Kammuri, which may pose a threat to 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

    In its latest report, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa meteorological department) issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall, floods and landslides, mainly in the north of the country, including the national capital region Metro Manila, starting Tuesday.

    Source: EFE

