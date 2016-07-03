  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Thousands march in Brexit protest

    14:45, 03 July 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Thousands of people have marched through London to protest against the referendum decision to leave the EU, BBC News reports.

    Demonstrators at the "March for Europe" rally, organised on social media, held placards saying "Bremain" and "We Love EU".

    In the referendum on 23 June the UK voted to leave the EU, with 51.9% in favour of leaving and 48.1% supporting Remain.

    Critics said that those protesting who lost the vote were "having a tantrum".

    Demonstrators gathered around Park Lane before setting off for Parliament Square. A rally also took place in York.

    An organiser of the London march, Keiran MacDermott, said protesters hoped to stop the government from triggering Article 50, which begins the formal process of the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

    Fellow organiser Mark Thomas, an activist, said he felt "anger, frustration" and a "need to do something".

    At the end of the two-mile route, protesters gathered in front of Parliament, and listened to speakers including Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, leftwing commentator and activist Owen Jones and musician Bob Geldof.

    Read more

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!