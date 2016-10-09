Thousands of Atyrau residents gather to celebrate City Day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Over 10,000 residents of Atyrau city gathered at the central square on Saturday evening to celebrate the City Day.

Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev congratulated them on the 376th birthday of the city.







"Right now we are working on a big dialogue platform where every citizen of the city can get answers and submit his or her proposals online. In other words, you can participate in the development of Atyrau from now on," said Nurlan Nogayev at the concert dedicated to the City Day.



Kazakh pop stars and medalists of the Rio Olympics Vassiliy Levit, Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Kairat Yeraliyev and Berik Abdrakhmanov also extended their congratulations. The athletes invited everyone to attend their master class for young boxers at the Atyrau boxing club on Sunday.















Grandiose fireworks crowned the celebrations in the city.



