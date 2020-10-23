  • kz
    Thousands of Kazakhstan involved in public councils’ activity – Minister Balayeva

    14:09, 23 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, has touched upon the work of public council during the Friday online briefing, Kazinform reports.

    During the online briefing, Minister Balayeva revealed that 234 public councils had been created under the center and local government bodies countrywide.

    According to her, some 3,500 people are involved with these public councils. They represent interests of various layers of the society. Members of the councils are mostly scientists, reps of NGOs, experts, and social activists.

    She also added that to date the public councils had reviewed over 19,000 draft normative legal acts.


