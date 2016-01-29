  • kz
    Thousands of new jobs to be created in Kazakhstan - President

    12:16, 29 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thousands of new jobs will be created within the framework of implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program projects in the upcoming years, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana.

    According to Akorda's Twitter account, over 400,000 new workplaces will be created within the framework of implementation of the Nurly Zhol Program projects.

