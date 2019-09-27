Three bodies found in burnt house in Uralsk

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Three people were found dead inside a burnt house in the city of Uralsk, West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergency Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the statement, the fire occurred on September 27 at about 2 am on the territory of Volna gardener’s association in Uralsk. The fire area was 35 square meters. Fire fighters doused the blaze.

Three people including a man, a woman and a child, were found dead inside a burned house. Identities of the dead are to be established.