Three-car collision kills one, injures two in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM One died and two were injured as a result of a three-car collision on the Karaganda-Abay highway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

An emergency crew arrived at the scene to pull one injured person out of a mangled car.

“The rescuers had to use special equipment to pull the man out of the car. He was hospitalized. Besides, a dead man was found in the car, which had fallen into a ditch,” the press service of the regional emergencies department says.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. A criminal case has been launched.