    Three-car collision kills one, injures two in Karaganda region

    22:33, 16 May 2017
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM One died and two were injured as a result of a three-car collision on the Karaganda-Abay highway, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    An emergency crew arrived at the scene to pull one injured person out of a mangled car.

    “The rescuers had to use special equipment to pull the man out of the car. He was hospitalized. Besides, a dead man was found in the car, which had fallen into a ditch,” the press service of the regional emergencies department says.

     

    The cause of the accident is being investigated.  A criminal case has been launched. 

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Accidents
