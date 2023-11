ASTANA. KAZINFORM A multiple-vehicle collision occurred in West Kazakhstan's Uralsk city on Sunday, January 8, local Moy Gorod news website informed.

The accident occurred at 09:00p.m. in the area of the 2nd depot on Eurasia Street when three cars - two Land Cruisers and one Lada Granta - collided with each other.



An ambulance arrived at the scene to help those injured. An investigation is underway.