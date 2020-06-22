Three children contract COVID-19 in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Over the past day North Kazakhstan region has registered a record number of coronavirus cases - 92, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Fifteen cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk, three in Kyzylzhar fistrict, three in Taiynshinsky district, two in G. Musrepov district, four cases in the districts of M. Zhumabayev, Ualikhanovsky, Mamlyutsky, Shal akyn.

The PCR test showed the presence of COVID-19 in 12 women aged 27-67, in 15 men – aged from 19 to 68 and in three children under the age of 14. All the infected persons were hospitalized in infectious diseases hospitals. Epidemiological investigations are underway.

It is worth noting that since March the current year 225 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the region. 58 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.



