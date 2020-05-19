  • kz
    Three coronavirus-infected patients in intensive care of Atyrau hospital

    14:17, 19 May 2020
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Three coronavirus-infected patients are in intensive care unit of Atyrau hospital. All three are employees of companies from the Tengiz field, reports the Atyrau Region Operational Headquarters.

    According to Atyrau Region Operational Headquarters, the three men, born in 1964, 1982 and 1981, are employees of companies operating in the territory of Tengiz field. The patients are in serious condition. They were connected to medical ventilators.

    Earlier it was reported that 17 coronavirus outbreak hotzones have been detected at the Tengiz oil and gas field. Special regime and additional restrictive measures have been introduced at Tengiz.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region TCO Tengiz Coronavirus
