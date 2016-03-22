  • kz
    Three-day national mourning declared in Belgium

    22:15, 22 March 2016
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Belgium has declared three days of national mourning after today's series of terrorist attacks which led to numerous deaths of people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to RTBF channel, two blasts struck Zaventem Airport in the capital of Belgium today morning. An hour later, one more explosion occurred at Maelbek underground station.
    As per the latest data, 34 people were killed and around 200 were injured.

