    Three died in road accident in Akmola region

    10:15, 16 July 2016
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Three people died in a road-traffic accident in Akmola region, Kazinform reports citing the regional internal affairs department.

    According to the police, the tragedy occurred on July 15 on Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway near Buzuluk settlement of Essil ditrict.

    As the policemen found out, a 58-year-old citizen of Akmola region driving Renault Logan crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with Toyota Land Cruiser car driven by a citizen of Mangistau region, born 1986.

    “The driver of Renault Logan and two his passengers  including a 13-year-old girl died at the spot. A criminal investigation has been launched as per Article 345, chapter 4 of the Kazakhstan Criminal Code. All required forensic examinations have been assigned,” the internal affairs department says. 

    Road accidents Akmola region News
